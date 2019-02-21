BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - One of the people charged in a southeast Iowa slaying has pleaded not guilty.
Des Moines County District Court records say 44-year-old Derrick Parker, of Chicago, entered the written pleas Monday to charges of conspiracy and first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to begin April 30.
Prosecutors say Parker conspired with four other people to kill 26-year-old Demarcus “Peanut” Chew. He was fatally shot in a car outside his mother’s Burlington home on Sept. 10, 2017.
One of the men , Antoine Spann, pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiracy and other crimes and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for his pleas. Spann’s plea agreement says he must testify against any others charged in the slaying.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.