BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - One of the people charged in a southeast Iowa slaying has pleaded not guilty.

Des Moines County District Court records say 44-year-old Derrick Parker, of Chicago, entered the written pleas Monday to charges of conspiracy and first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to begin April 30.

Prosecutors say Parker conspired with four other people to kill 26-year-old Demarcus “Peanut” Chew. He was fatally shot in a car outside his mother’s Burlington home on Sept. 10, 2017.

One of the men , Antoine Spann, pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiracy and other crimes and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for his pleas. Spann’s plea agreement says he must testify against any others charged in the slaying.

