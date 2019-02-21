CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service says police are investigating the death of a mountain climber who was hiking up a moderately difficult snowy and icy area on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast.

Snow Rangers from the Mount Washington Avalanche Center responded to a report of an overdue climber on Sunday, Feb. 10. Volunteer search and rescue teams also assisted to search the terrain above Huntington Ravine.

The Forest Service said the climber was attempting to climb an area called Central Gulley. The body was found that evening, recovered from the mountain, and released to local authorities.

The climber’s name hasn’t been released.

The Forest Service said icy conditions following several days of warm temperatures and rain increased the danger of long sliding falls the day of the accident.

