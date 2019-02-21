BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy suspected of intentionally started a house fire in Billings that hospitalized six people has been charged with several counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

The Billings Gazette reported Thursday the boy was charged in Yellowstone County District Court, and his case was then moved to youth court.

Investigators say the fire in September was intentionally set when four adults and two children were inside. They were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns.

The boy could face juvenile detention, treatment or probation if he is found guilty.

