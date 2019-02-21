STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit prosecutor has filed animal cruelty charges against two brothers accused of hoarding 53 dogs before the animals were rescued.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith told the Detroit Free Press that his office charged each of the men with one count of animal cruelty. He did not name the men because they haven’t been arraigned,

He said Sterling Heights Police will have the men surrender for arraignment.

Macomb County Animal Control seized the dogs Feb. 13 while they were being loaded into a moving van.

Smith says one of the dogs was euthanized and the other 52 also were in poor health. He says they were “very emaciated, dehydrated, all covered in filth and some covered with wounds. It’s a terrible case of animal abuse.”

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.