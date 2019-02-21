ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Dulce man has pleaded not guilty in the death of another man at a home on the Jicarilla Apache reservation.

Allister Quintana entered the plea in federal court Wednesday to charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Quintana tortured and killed a man at Quintana’s home on Feb. 3, 2018. Police found the victim’s body with his hands and feet bound in a closet 11 days later.

The 25-year-old Quintana faces up to life in prison if convicted.

A medical examiner ruled the man’s death a homicide.

Authorities say Quintana beat the victim with his fists, a flashlight, and a stick, and stabbed him with a machete and a sword.

Quintana was arrested last May. A grand jury issued a superseding indictment last week.

