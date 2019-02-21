MUSKEGO, Wis. (AP) - A former Wisconsin man is charged with murder in the nearly 40-year-old disappearance of his wife, who remains missing.

Officers from the Muskego Police Department arrested 78-year-old John Bayerl at his home in Fort Myers, Florida, on Tuesday. Bayerl was charged last Friday with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Dona Mae Bayerl.

John Bayerl reported his wife missing to police on May 9, 1979. He said his wife, who was 38 years old at the time, left their home in Muskego after an argument three days earlier. She never came back, and was legally declared dead in 1986.

The couple had two young daughters. Police say family and friends said Dona Bayerl would never leave her daughters.

John Bayerl remains in jail, with cash bond set at $500,000.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.