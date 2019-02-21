LOS ANGELES (AP) - An opioid crackdown in the Los Angeles area has led to the arrest of four doctors and other medical professionals, including one physician whose patient died of an overdose.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that six people have been arrested in the past week as part of Operation Hypocritical Oath.

That includes a Corona doctor who prosecutors say was arrested Thursday on charges of illegally distributing hydrocodone. The investigation into Dr. Michael Simental began after one of his patients died in June.

Authorities also arrested Dr. Reza Ray Ehsan of Bel-Air on Thursday on charges he unlawfully sold controlled drugs to an undercover agent posing as a patient.

A message left at Simental’s office wasn’t returned while a woman who answered at Ehsan’s office hung up on a reporter.

