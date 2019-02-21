NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - A former Rutgers football player has been indicted for allegedly plotting to murder family members of a female acquaintance.

A grand jury in Middlesex County handed up an indictment against Izaia Bullock on Thursday. Bullock faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy.

He also faces one count of cyber harassment in a separate indictment for allegedly harassing the acquaintance online.

The 22-year-old Piscataway resident was arrested last October.

An attorney representing Bullock didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Bullock was a walk-on linebacker at Rutgers and saw limited playing time.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.