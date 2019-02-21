OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A 17-year-old Olathe girl has been charged along with an adult suspect in the death of an Overland Park teenager.

The girl was charged as a juvenile with first-degree felony murder in the January death of 17-year-old Ben Workman-Greco, who was fatally shot at his apartment. Prosecutors have filed notice that they will seek to have her tried as an adult.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors allege Workman-Greco was killed during a robbery.

Her co-defendant, 21-year-old Alan MIchael Hicks, is charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree felony murder. He was arrested in Las Vegas last week and booked into the Johnson County jail Wednesday night.

Hicks made his first court appearance Thursday. He’s being held on $1 million bond.

