MONROE, La. (AP) - A man accused of killing women in Louisiana and Mississippi is back in northeast Louisiana, where a prosecutor says a grand jury will consider charges in a Taiwanese woman’s death.
Thirty-year-old Quinton Tellis pleaded guilty in 2016 to unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Ming-Chen Hsiao, who was stabbed to death in 2015.
The News-Star reports that Tellis completed that sentence Monday. He was arrested on a murder charge and moved on Tuesday to the Ouachita Parish Jail.
A warrant asks Chase Bank for the card’s access number, saying it’s needed for a homicide case against Tellis.
Tellis has been tried twice in Mississippi on charges that he set 19-year-old Jessica Chambers on fire and left her to die. However, neither jury could reach a verdict.
___
Information from: The News-Star, http://www.thenewsstar.com
