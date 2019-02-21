BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate at a Florida jail stabbed another inmate nine times.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attack occurred Wednesday at the South County Jail. The injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Officials say 24-year-old Shedderick Randals pulled 23-year-old William Lee Campbell III into a cell, struck him multiple times and then stabbed him with a homemade “shank.” The attack stopped when Randals heard guards coming.

Detention deputies found out about the stabbing later when then noticed blood on Campbell’s shirt. He initially told them he had a bloody nose, but the guards saw the wounds on Campbell’s back and sent him to the jail infirmary.

Randals has been at the jail since May 2017 on robbery and burglary charges. He now faces an attempted murder charge.

Campbell was arrested in October on a gun theft charge.

