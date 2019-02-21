INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A judge has found an Indianapolis man guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of an 82-year-old central Indiana man in what investigators said was a random act of violence.

Boone County Judge Matthew Kincaid convicted 23-year-old Damoine Wilcoxson on Thursday after a two-day bench trial. Wilcoxson is scheduled to be sentenced March 22.

Investigators said 82-year-old John Clements of Zionsville was shot as he walked to his mailbox on Sept. 28, 2016.

Wilcoxson already is serving a 37-year sentence for three shootings in Indianapolis after the Clements slaying. He fired shots at two city police stations and was arrested after a standoff during which he shot at police. Shell casings from those shootings linked Wilcoxson to Clements’ death.

