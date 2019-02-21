YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of threatening a mass shooting in Michigan has been arrested at a residence in Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 28-year-old Cameron White, of Detroit, was arrested without incident by deputy marshals Wednesday in Youngstown. White is charged in Michigan with making a terrorist threat or false report of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

A Marshals Service spokeswoman says White had posted messages on social media saying he intended to carry out a mass shooting in the Detroit area “real soon.”

No firearms were found on White when he was arrested.

White is being held in the Mahoning County Jail until his extradition to Michigan. It couldn’t be determined whether White has an attorney yet.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.