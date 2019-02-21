OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a suburban Kansas City teen.

The Kansas City Star reports that court records show that Alan Hicks, of Olathe, is jailed on $1 million bond after he was taken into custody Wednesday night.

He was charged last month with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Ben Workman-Greco. The teen was killed Jan. 23 in an Overland Park apartment, where he had moved about two weeks earlier.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

