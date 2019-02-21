SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - A 19-year-old Marshall man convicted of a 2018 murder in Sedalia is seeking a new trial.

Noah Kelliker was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the killing 21-year-old Cassandra White at her home in Sedalia.

The Sedalia Democrat reports Kelliker’s attorney, Austin Knoblock, contends one of the jurors, Thomas Harner, should not have been on jury.

His motion says during jury selection, the juror didn’t answer whether he knew Keilliker. Knoblock said Harner provides church-related services at the Pettis County Jail, where Kelliker has been held since January 2018.

Knoblock said it is reasonable to believe that because of his jail work, Harner might have known information that would have influenced his ability to be fair and impartial during the trial.

Kelliker is scheduled to be sentenced March 26.

