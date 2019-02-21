OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man has been found guilty in one of two fatal shootings in August 2015.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a Douglas County jury found 29-year-old Marcus Short guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for the Aug. 8, 2015, killing of 19-year-old Garion Johnson. The jury found him found not guilty of the Aug. 6, 2015, killing of 23-year-old DePrecia Neelon. Short faces life in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Short’s first trial in May ended in a mistrial amid accusations of jury tampering.

Police say Neelon was fatally shot after a fire was started at the back door of her home. When Neelon went out to pull her 4-year-old daughter away from the flames and douse the fire, she was shot seven times.

Johnson was killed two days later outside his girlfriend’s house.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.