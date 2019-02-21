MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Long Island say a man was killed and his wife was hospitalized due to apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Suffolk County police say officers responded to report of a couple feeling ill at a home in Melville at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say 55-year-old Stephen Yancofski was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His wife, 59-year-old Kyriaki Bouziotas, was also hospitalized and was being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police say firefighters suspect a PVC pipe on a basement water heater became loose, filling the house with carbon monoxide.

