CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to helping his cousin elude police officers who were searching for him in the slaying of one woman and the kidnapping of another.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 49-year-old Gary Wade Rowland was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for helping John Barry Hubbard dodge law enforcement during a multi-county manhunt.

Authorities say Rowland hid the gun used in the July 2015 crime and ferried the kidnapping victim to a holding place. He was charged with hindering prosecution and kidnapping. The latter charge was dropped as part of a deal.

Hubbard pleaded guilty last year to murder for the slaying of his ex-girlfriend’s sister, who was shot several times in the head in front of her children. He also kidnapped the ex-girlfriend.

