HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) - Officials are identifying the man they say was shot dead in Mississippi after stabbing an off-duty police officer in the neck in an apparent road rage dispute.

The DeSoto County coroner tells news outlets that 28-year-old Athens Christopher Mahrt, of Horn Lake, died after a fight in the parking lot of a Horn Lake pharmacy.

Officials say an off-duty Memphis, Tennessee, police officer was trying to return a DVD and was followed by Mahrt into the parking lot. Horn Lake Police Capt. Joseph Keene says Mahrt stabbed the officer. Keene says the officer, who hasn’t been named, then drew a gun and shot Mahrt multiple times in the chest.

Both men were taken to a hospital just across the state line in Memphis. The officer was released Wednesday.

