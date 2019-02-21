HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - A man accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run boat crash on a New Jersey lake on Labor Day 2016 has been indicted on death by vessel charges and other counts.

Shawn Kelly pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Paramus man is accused of ramming his 20-foot powerboat into an 18-foot boat operated by Edwin Lane.

Authorities say the 72-year-old Lane, his wife and another couple had dined at a restaurant at one end of Greenwood Lake and were on their way back to Lane’s dock when Kelly’s boat hit them from behind. The powerboat became airborne and went over Lane’s boat before fleeing the scene.

Lane died a few weeks after the crash, while a male passenger on his boat was seriously injured.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.