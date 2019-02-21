INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a man stole an ambulance following a crash on an Indianapolis freeway and drove it for a while before stopping and being taken into custody.

Indianapolis police say the theft happened after a crash early Thursday along Interstate 70 when the man pulled a gun, kidnapped a motorist at gunpoint and drove off in that person’s car. The man eventually crashed the vehicle along I-65 and police say he flagged down the ambulance.

Police say paramedics tried to assist him and he drove off in the ambulance before stopping further down the road. An officer took him into custody.

The paramedics weren’t injured and police say the person who was originally carjacked is expected to be OK.

