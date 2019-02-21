LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s new attorney general is preparing to provide updates about state investigations of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, Flint’s water crisis and clergy abuse in the Roman Catholic church.

Dana Nessel took charge of the office in January. She will update reporters Thursday.

All three probes began under her predecessor, Bill Schuette.

The office is investigating Michigan State University’s handling of Nassar , a former campus doctor convicted of molesting young athletes. A former school president is among those facing charges.

Fifteen officials have been charged over Flint’s lead-tainted drinking water , including seven who have struck deals.

Michigan’s probe of sex abuse by Catholic priests was prompted by a Pennsylvania grand jury report that said more than 1,000 children have been molested in that state since the 1940s.

