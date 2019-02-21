PITTSBORO, Miss. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in Mississippi have arrested two people in a double homicide in the northern part of the state.

News outlets reported that Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said officers found two bodies Wednesday in a creek about 250 yards (230 meters) behind a home near Pittsboro. Both victims had suffered gunshot wounds. Deputies have not released their names.

Deputies have charged the homeowner, Christopher Keel, with capital murder. His girlfriend, Trinity Hastings, has been charged as an accessory after the fact of murder. Both are being held in the Calhoun County jail. Their ages were not available. It was not known if they have attorneys. Deputies have not released a possible motive.

Pittsboro is about 42 miles (68 kilometers) southwest of Tupelo.

