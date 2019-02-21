JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Jackson Police Department and the FBI are investigating after an encounter with police officers on Valentine’s Day left a man on life support for days before he died.

City of Jackson spokeswoman Candice Cole says officers involved with the arrest of 31-year-old Mario Clark have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

News outlets report Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Clark’s autopsy was completed Thursday and his death has been ruled a homicide. Grisham-Stewart says the state medical examiner found internal injuries that are consistent with strangulation and suffocation.

The encounter occurred when Clark’s mother, Sheila Ragland, called 911 because he was having a psychotic episode. She says her son was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia when he was a teen.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.