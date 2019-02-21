WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police say a man shot by officers following a car chase through several towns and on Interstate 395 has died.

The suspect in the chase that started at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in Norwich has been identified as 39-year-old Kyron Marcell Sands, of Hartford.

State police Sands shot at police in Norwich during a “suspicious incident,” then stole a vehicle and was chased to Windham, where police used tire deflation devices to stop his vehicle.

He ran after the crash and shot at police. Police returned fire and he was struck at least once in the abdomen. He died at the hospital.

No officers or civilians were injured.

It’s about 15 miles from Norwich to Windham.

The investigation is ongoing.

