LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a Florida corrections deputy accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gun range.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports that the shooting occurred Thursday morning at the agency’s gun range near Loxahatchee.

A news release says the sheriff’s office was conducting a firearms qualification class for new hires when the jail guard discharged his firearm and struck himself in the right outer leg.

The employee, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was transported to a nearby hospital. His wound wasn’t considered life-threatening.

