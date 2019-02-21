NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Another defendant has pleaded guilty in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from ATMs by a process known as “skimming.”

Bogdan Rusu of Queens, New York, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The 39-year-old faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced on July 1.

Rusu admitted installing equipment in ATMs in New Jersey to read customers’ card numbers.

The numbers were used to create counterfeit cards to make illegal cash withdrawals.

Eleven other defendants have pleaded guilty.

Authorities say the scheme reaped more than $428,000.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.