BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - An 18-year-old girl has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for her part in the beating and stabbing death of her step-grandfather in his western New York home.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn calls Thomas Heath’s murder “by a young girl who he loved” one of the most disturbing cases his office has seen.
Alexandria Heath of Buffalo was sentenced Thursday to the same prison term her 20-year-old boyfriend, Romaine Jirdon, received in December.
Prosecutors say the couple intentionally killed 58-year-old Thomas Heath in November 2017. They have not revealed a possible motive.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.