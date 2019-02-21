SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) - The adoptive parents of a North Carolina teen who was missing for years before her body was found in South Carolina will be tried separately on murder charges.

News outlets reported the defense attorneys for Casey and Sandy Parsons agreed last week with Rowan County prosecutors to hold separate trials.

The two are charged in the death of Erica Parsons, who was reported missing in July 2013. She had last been seen alive in 2011, when she was 13.

In 2016, Sandy Parsons led authorities to Erica’s body in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

Attorneys scheduled a trial for Casey Parsons the week of April 6, 2020. They declined to set a trial date for Sandy Parsons.

Sandy and Casey Parsons face charges that include first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

