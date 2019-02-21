MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man is accused of hitting a woman and then biting off her father’s ear when he came to her defense.

The Dominion Post reports William Kingsley Clark is charged with malicious wounding by Morgantown police and battery by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say officers responding to a report of domestic violence on Monday found Clark “highly intoxicated” and covered in blood.

Officers were told the man had hit the woman and then bit off her father’s ear when asked to leave. Police say the father beat Clark with a frying pan to stop the attack.

While in custody at the sheriff’s department, deputies say Clark started smoking a hidden cigarette. They say a deputy tried to intervene and was hit in the groin and face.

