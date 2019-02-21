CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man held down by cellphone store employees after a robbery call.

News outlets report Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking into the Monday death of 39-year-old Wallace Scranton III.

Officers responding to a robbery call at United Wireless Group last week found employees holding Scranton on the ground. CPR was performed on Scranton he regained a pulse. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died.

Police said on Twitter that two men were suspected of stealing cellphones from the business. At least one employee fought with Scranton while the second suspect drove off in a U-Haul truck.

At least one employee opened fire, apparently hitting the truck at least once. The truck was found abandoned a short distance away. The second suspect hasn’t been located.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.