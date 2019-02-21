OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors have questioned four FBI agents and an informant as they continue to present evidence in the trial of a man accused of planning to detonate a bomb outside an Oklahoma City bank.

Authorities alleged that Jerry Varnell planned to detonate what he thought was a half-ton (450-kilogram) vehicle bomb on Aug. 12, 2017. The FBI learned of the plan and an undercover agent posing as someone who could help construct the device provided inert materials.

Varnell’s trial began on Feb. 12. Radio Station KGOU reports prosecutors have questioned witnesses and used video and audio recordings, as well as Facebook and text messages, to recount the events that lead to Varnell’s arrest.

Varnell has pleaded not guilty. His defense attorney says he has mental health issues and was entrapped.

