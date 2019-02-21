CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The sentencing of a former West Virginia Supreme Court justice has been delayed.

A federal judge signed an order Wednesday pushing back the sentencing of ex-Justice Menis Ketchum from Wednesday to March 6. The order says Ketchum’s attorney was unavailable for next week’s sentencing.

Ketchum pleaded guilty last year to a felony fraud count related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card for golf trips to Virginia.

He retired in July before the House of Delegates conducted impeachment hearings involving Supreme Court justices.

The state Supreme Court in October annulled Ketchum’s law license.

