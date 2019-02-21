TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Federal court records show a settlement agreement has been reached in the misdemeanor case against four humanitarian aid volunteers detained after trying to help migrants inside a wildlife refuge.

A Thursday filing says the settlement covers activists Caitlin Persis Deighan, Zoe Ellen Anderson, Logan Thomas Hollarsmith and Rebecca Katie Grossman-Richeimer. The members of the No More Deaths group were charged in a July 2017 incident at the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.

The activists say they entered the refuge bordering Mexico to look for missing migrants.

A status hearing in their case is set for Feb. 25.

A May trial is still set in the felony case of fellow volunteer Scott Warren, who was arrested for harboring two migrants in Ajo, Arizona. Warren says he was helping people in distress.

