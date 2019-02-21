CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The family of a victim of the 2015 Charleston church shooting in South Carolina has suffered another loss.

The Post and Courier reports that Gary Washington, the deaf son of Emanuel AME Church shooting victim Ethel Lance, died Monday.

Washington’s 70-year-old mother was the historically black church’s sexton and one of the nine people slain in the racially motivated shooting. He often accompanied her to the church.

Washington had struggled with health issues after his mother’s death. Through a sign language interpreter, the 57-year-old spoke emotionally at the shooter’s sentencing after he was found guilty of all 33 charges.

Three of Lance’s five children are now deceased. One of her daughters died two years before the shooting, and another died two years after.

Washington is survived by his two daughters.

