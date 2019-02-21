ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Construction has begun at a state park in the Hudson Valley where a youth summer camp will be named for a New York City teenager killed in a suspected gang attack last year.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that the state parks office is working with The Fresh Air Fund and Bronx officials to establish Camp Junior at Harriman State Park, which straddles the Orange-Rockland county border.

The park is being named after 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, who was slashed to death last June outside a Bronx bodega. Authorities say a dozen gang members attacked the teen in a case of mistaken identity.

One of the Harriman park’s summer camps will be rehabilitated to eventually serve up to 1,000 children from the Bronx each summer.

