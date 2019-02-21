BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted the man charged with kidnapping a woman and her 5-year-old son in New Hampshire and later sexually assaulting the woman in Vermont.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday say Everett Simpson was charged in a four-count indictment.

The 41-year-Simpson is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Simpson allegedly left a Bradford drug abuse treatment center Jan. 4 and traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire, where the alleged kidnapping took place. He is then alleged to have brought the woman and her son back to Vermont, where the woman was assaulted.

Simpson then allegedly fled to Pennsylvania. He was apprehended after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing police.

He’s being held without bail. His lawyer declined to comment Thursday.

