QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - A western Illinois man has made his first court appearance in connection with an October house fire that killed two children.

William G. Brewer of Quincy is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the life of a child in connection with the deaths of his son, 8-year-old Toby Brewer, and 5-year-old Emma Kramer.

The Herald-Whig in Quincy reports Brewer said he understood the charges read to him Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court. Public Defender Chris Pratt was appointed to represent him.

An Adams County grand jury also indicted the children’s mother, Marilyn K. Kramer.

The indictment alleges Brewer and Kramer used damaged and hand-spliced extension cords to provide electricity from a neighbor’s residence. The cords were placed under a mattress, allegedly causing the fire that killed the children.

Brewer and Kramer are being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

