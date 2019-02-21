EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - The entrance to a business in Everett was destroyed when a suspected drunk driver crashed into it.

KOMO-TV reports that Everett police say the driver crashed into Anne’s Hair Salon at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The force of the impact shattered glass, ripped out the entrance door frame and smashed fixtures in the interior of the salon.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The vehicle has since been towed away.

Owners of the business say they will perform an accurate inventory of the damage after daylight.

