HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut teenager who was driving a stolen SUV when he struck and killed a woman waiting for her bus has been convicted of manslaughter.

The Hartford Courant reports that 19-year-old Deykevious Russaw was convicted by a jury Wednesday. The Hartford man faces up to 30 years in prison at sentencing April 24.

Authorities say Russaw hit 56-year-old Rosella Shuler as she waited for a bus on July 18, 2017. Shuler was thrown nearly 50 feet and her right leg was torn from her body. She died 11 days later at the hospital.

Russaw is also a suspect in the July 2017 fatal shooting of 63-year-old Jeff Worrell. Police say Russaw was shooting at rival gang members and Worrell was an innocent bystander. Russaw’s attorney says his client wasn’t the shooter.

