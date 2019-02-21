NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Texas man has entered a plea agreement in New Orleans in a seven-year, $374,000 kickback scheme that victimized his former employer.

U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office says in a news release that 44-year-old Jesse Marcus Estes of Corpus Christi pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Estes was employed by a corporation related to Louisiana Steam Equipment Company. They said that from 2007 until 2014 he arranged for two Texas companies that did business with Louisiana Steam-related companies to submit false invoices. When the invoices were paid, the Texas companies kicked money back to Estes by paying still another company - one established by Estes.

Estes faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

