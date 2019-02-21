DENVER (AP) - The Latest on a Colorado “red flag” bill being heard Thursday (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Two Colorado sheriffs have urged lawmakers to enact a “red flag” gun bill.

The bill would allow law enforcement or family to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner is a threat to themselves or others.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock told a House committee Thursday the bill better allows police agencies to intervene to help those in crisis.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelli said the measure will make communities - and officers - safer.

Spurlock lost a deputy in a 2017 shooting by a mentally ill man. Pelli’s son, also a Douglas County deputy, was wounded in the incident.

2:30 p.m.

Colorado’s Democratic attorney general, Phil Weiser, is urging lawmakers to support a “red flag” bill.

The bill would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner is a threat to themselves or others.

If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to 364 days.

Weiser told lawmakers Thursday that the Colorado bill aligns with a U.S. Supreme Court decision. He says the court found that “reasonable” restrictions on persons with mental illness are allowable under the Second Amendment.

The House Judiciary Committee is hearing the bill.

Opponents say the legislation infringes on citizens’ Second Amendment rights and could deter people from seeking care for mental health issues.

12:20 p.m.

Colorado Democrats see a big opportunity to pass legislation allowing the seizure of guns from people deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others.

This year’s “red flag” bill gets its first hearing Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee.

It would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner is a threat.

If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to 364 days.

Bill sponsors include House Majority Leader Alec Garnett and first-term Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son, Alex, was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting.

Senate Republicans defeated similar legislation last year, insisting it infringed on citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

Democrats took over the Senate in November.

