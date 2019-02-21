Authorities at the University of California, Berkeley, are investigating a reported attack against a conservative activist, who said he was punched repeatedly by a man while recruiting students on campus for the school’s Turning Point USA chapter.

Police officers were called Tuesday to reports of a physical altercation at the school’s Upper Sproul Plaza, where a Leadership Institute field representative said he was helping Turning Point USA recruit conservatives.

The group had displayed signs that criticized the Jussie Smollett race hoax case in Chicago, with which some passersby apparently took issue.

The activist told police officers that he was approached by a man who slapped a phone out of his hand while he was trying to record their interaction, the East Bay Times reported. The alleged victim also said the man struck him in the face several times before fleeing.

Police shared an image of the alleged attacker and asked anyone with information about the incident to call 510-642-6760.

Video shared by Turning Point USA and conservative news site Campus Reform, which is owned by the Leadership Institute, showed the alleged attack, in which a man is seen punching another man in the face.

In the video, the attacker calls the other man a racist and hurls profanities while hitting him several times as others stand by and watch.

Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor for the Office of Communications and Public Affairs for UC Berkeley, told Campus Reform that while he has not seen confirmation of the assault, the school “will not hesitate to impose serious consequences” if the alleged attacker is revealed to be a student.

“Let me state in no uncertain terms that this university strongly condemns violence and harassment of any sort, for any reason. That sort of behavior is reprehensible and intolerable,” Mr. Mogulof said. “We have, in recent years, spent millions of dollars to ensure that students from across the ideological/political spectrum can safely and successfully promote and discuss their beliefs. Our commitment to freedom of expression and belief is unwavering.”

