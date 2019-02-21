SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man in northern Washington state has been arrested after posting death threats directed at the Spokane County sheriff.

KHQ-TV reports the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 23-year-old man after authorities searched his Omak residence.

Authorities say death threats were posted on Facebook earlier this month, warning that Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich would be shot.

Knezovich has criticized a statewide initiative that aims to increase restrictions on guns.

The FBI, the Joint Terrorism Task Force and local authorities took part in the investigation.

Jaydin Ledford was being held in the Okanogan County Jail. He’s expected to be transferred into federal custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Ledford has an attorney.

