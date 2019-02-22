AMES, Iowa (AP) - Police in central Iowa have announced charges against four men in the 2017 shooting death of a 21-year-old man in his Ames apartment.

Ames police say in a news release Friday that 24-year-old Albrea Winfrey, 25-year-old Jordan Bryant, 28-year-old Anthony English and 25-year-old Demario Woods, all of Des Moines, have been charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of Xavier Shepley.

Police had said Shepley was shot to death during an apparent robbery in which witnesses say two masked men entered Shepley’s apartment.

Police say Winfrey was arrested Friday and is being held at the Story County Jail. Bryant, English and Woods were already in the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

