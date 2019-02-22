AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - Military prosecutors have charged a U.S. Air Force Academy student with sexual assault and producing child pornography.

The academy said Friday that third-year cadet John-Paul Thompson faces a hearing on the charges Monday.

One of Thompson’s attorneys, Maj. Allen Abrams, declined to comment.

The academy said the child pornography charge involves a 17-year-old.

Monday’s hearing is to determine whether Thompson should face a court-martial.

