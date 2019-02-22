HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut’s capital have made an arrest in the city’s fourth homicide in less than a week.

Hartford police on Friday announced that 44-year-old Mayceo Montford is charged with murder in the Thursday night stabbing of 40-year-old Shawn Banks.

The two men were acquainted and got into a fight. Banks died at a hospital on Friday morning.

One man died in a shooting outside a city nightclub early Sunday morning. There were also fatal shootings in the city early Tuesday morning and on Tuesday night.

Police say the homicides are unrelated.

There have now been five homicides in Hartford this year.

Montford’s case was not listed in online judicial records and it could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

