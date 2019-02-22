COLUMBIA, Miss. (AP) - Law enforcement agents are investigating after a burned body was found in a car in south Mississippi.

WDAM-TV reports the body was found Friday morning in the Kokomo community of Marion County.

Sheriff Berkley Hall says the person was not immediately identified. The remains have been sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the case.

