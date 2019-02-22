BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges related to a methamphetamine distribution case.

Jerry Cagle of Marquette Heights on Wednesday pleaded guilty to distribution of meth and possession with intent to distribute the drug. McLean County charges were dismissed against Cagle in September after he was indicted on federal charges in U.S. District Court in Peoria.

The 41-year-old Cagle and 25-year-old Charles Guilliams of Bloomington were arrested in August following the sale of meth to a confidential police source.

Prosecutors say police seized about 12 ounces (340 grams) of the drug, which had an estimated street value of $27,000, and 26 amphetamine pills.

Guilliams pleaded guilty in October to meth possession and was sentenced to 30 months of probation.

A July 2 sentencing date was set for Cagle.

