BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - A judge has set a February 2020 trial for a Mississippi man charged with killing eight people in May 2017.

Lincoln County Circuit Judge David Strong on Friday announced the trial date for Willie Cory Godbolt. Strong also said jurors will be chosen from DeSoto County, in far northern Mississippi, and they will be brought south to Lincoln County to hear the case.

The two counties are about 250 miles (402 kilometers) apart.

Godbolt is accused of killing a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy, and seven others at three houses.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery.

Godbolt is jailed without bail. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

